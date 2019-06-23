Sheriff addresses FHCC

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith informed the staff of Franklin Health Care Center with insights on emergency preparations during the upcoming hurricane season. His focus was on team work, personal preparations and strategies to protect the residents, their families and others in the community.

“The important thing to remember is not wait until you are told to evacuate, have a plan in place, an advance reservation of where you will travel to out of harm’s way, and a supply of personal items set aside, especially medicines,” Smith said. He also stressed how important it is to have God in the plan as a protector.

David Lalande, assistant administrator, introduced the center’s updated emergency response binder for Franklin Health Care. During his discourse he focused on key points of the facility’s protocol with responding to the residents and staff during an emergency. The staff was quizzed on the universal emergency codes in place during situations and what to do in the event they are challenged to respond to any emergency.