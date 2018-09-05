Search continues for railroad worker

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum advised that a person is reported to have fallen into Baldwin Canal Tuesday night.

Marine and Patrol Sections of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel from other agencies, were on the scene Wednesday at the Baldwin Canal near the area of the railroad bridge, responding to the report of an incident involving an employee of the rail company falling into the canal Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 pm.

According to Anslum, the search is ongoing.