School Board OKs security enhancements at 8 schools

Front door security enhancements at eight schools were approved by the St. Mary Parish School Board during its monthly meeting Thursday at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.

Board members approved contractor recommendations from the maintenance committees, which met before the full board meeting Thursday, to complete work at the schools.

District 1 work will be completed at Franklin Junior High School, Franklin High School and West St. Mary High School and B.E. Boudreaux Middle School, both in Baldwin. Franklin-based Acadiene Renovations, the low bidder at $139,200, was awarded the work.

District 2 work will be completed at Berwick Elementary School and Hattie Watts Elementary School in Patterson. Berwick-based DEL-CON, the low bidder at $143,624, was awarded the project.

The District 3 work will take place at J.S. Aucoin Elementary School in Amelia and Wyandotte Elementary School in Morgan City. Acadiene Renovations, the low bidder at $249,800, received the project.

All three projects are scheduled to begin on May 27th and be completed by Aug. 5. However, the projects may begin sooner if students, who are at home at least until the end of April due to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home mandate in response to COVID-19, do not return to school in May.

The board’s three maintenance districts also set meeting dates and times to discuss school maintenance projects. All three meetings will be held May 5. The District 3 meeting will be at 1 p.m. the District 2 meeting at 2 p.m. and the District 1 meeting at 3 p.m.

In other action Thursday, the board, some of which met via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, approved student meal prices for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Teresa Bagwell told the board that there will be no changes next year in school lunch prices for students.

However, she said she thinks there may be a change in the price of faculty and visitor lunch prices. The school system will find out that answer at the end of the school year.

In her superintendent’s report, Bagwell stressed that students use the school-issued instructional materials as well as online learning materials on the school system’s website each day. She also encouraged participation in digital meetings with teachers.

“Also, parents and students are urged to reach out to teachers throughout the closure for any additional assistance that they may need,” she said.

Bagwell also stressed the importance of St. Mary Parish residents filling out their U.S. Census packets.