Rotary's Black Pot Cook Off set

The Franklin Rotary Club will host their second annual Black Pot Cook Off, Saturday, in conjunction with the annual Black Bear Festival.

Local teams are set to cook their favorite recipe of seafood or chicken and sausage gumbo; and/or seafood or chicken and sausage Jambalaya.

Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, Rotary Club president, described the BPCO as a Spring fundraiser for the Rotary Club; by which, funds are raised for community outreach programs and the club’s scholarship program through registering teams to participate, as well as by teams selling their gumbo or jambalaya.

She further reported that this year, there will be homemade potato salad for sale, too.

“Local residents can support our event by purchasing containers of gumbo, jambalaya and potato salad, for lunch or supper,” Kaiser-Melancon said.

“They can feed their family that day by stopping by the Black Bear Festival.

“Get your taste buds ready!!”

Kaiser-Melancon advised that teams can still register to participate, and that there will be cash prizes, as well as awards handed out to the participating teams.

This year’s BPCO sponsors include: Edward Jones, CABOT, St. Mary Council on Aging, Scelfo’s Insurance, Franklin Healthcare Center, Borderline Marketing & Consulting, Thomson, Smith & Leach Insurance Group, Hancock Whitney Bank and Sterling Sugars, LLC.

For More Information about the Black Pot Cook Off, call Dawn Kaiser-Melancon at 210-784-0298 or Iris Sharp, Rotary Club program chairman at 337-578-9078.