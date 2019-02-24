Rotary cookoff set for Bear Festival weekend

Sun, 02/24/2019 - 6:00am

Franklin Rotary Club’s 2nd Annual Gumbo & Jambalaya Black Pot Cook-Off will be held during the weekend of the Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival.
Set for Saturday, April 13 at Parc sur la Teche on Teche Drive, competition begins at 6 a.m. for either gumbo or jambalaya, both with options of chicken and sausage or seafood.
All funds raised will benefit the Rotary Community Outreach Programs.
For more information and an application and rules, contact Iris Sharpe at 337-578-9078 or Dawn Kaiser-Melancon at 210-784-0298, dawnkaisermelancon@gmail.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019