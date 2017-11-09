Resident questions timeline of sewer service in W&S 4

A resident served by St. Mary Water & Sewer District 4 asked the parish council Wednesday for information about installation of sewer service he says has been long overdue.

Nickolas Lejeune asked for clarification of a tax millage that residents of the district pay, and what it’s being used for.

Parish President David Hanagriff asked if Lejeune had attended any meetings of the commission for that district. Lejeune said he has tried to contact the commission “and everyone gives different answers. There’s quite a few people who want to know what’s going on with the money and where it’s at.”

Hanagriff said a 25 mill tax was recently renewed by voters. “Those questions, I think they’re best directed at a meeting of the commission,” he said. “We don’t have that information tonight.”

Councilman Craig Mathews said the commission meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange said the millage is for operation and maintenance of both the water and sewer systems. “We acknowledge that there are certain areas that do not have sewer,” LaGrange said. “Those areas are paying a millage that is for water and sewer, and only getting the water service. They’re not paying the sewer user fee, but they’re paying the millage.”

LaGrange said, “The next question is where’s the money, what is it being used for, and what is their plan for sewer to be constructed in those areas that don’t have it.”

The district’s audit report is available to the public, LaGrange said, and will show revenues and expenditures for the commission.

He said “there are several (places) across the parish that are paying a millage that don’t have sewer.”

The parish bonded $10 million “several years ago”, LaGrange said, for sewer installation in some areas. “There’s been some engineering work done in your area for sewer, and some right-of-way work done as well. I do recall we did run into some opposition from folks.”

Some were satisfied with continuing use of septic systems and didn’t want to pay the user fee, LaGrange said.

“So there has been some work done in your area, and that’s a plus in getting going,” he said.

Hanagriff said the commission would have to take the initiative in cooperation with the parish. “It’s a tough situation,” he said, and said he’d attempt to gather more information.

All districts of parish government are required to submit their audits to the St. Mary Parish Council. The existing millage is not dedicated to specific purpose, but rather operation and maintenance in general.

In other business:

—The council approved a resolution of respect in memory of James “Jimmy” Diaz.

—Resolutions were approved congratulating Morgan City Junior High School’s football team for winning the St. Mary Parish Championship, and congratulating Bayou Vista Elementary School for being named the 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

—A resolution was approved authorizing the parish president to enter a cooperative endeavor-lease agreement with the Save Our Children Mentoring Program for use of the former Bunche Branch Library in Franklin.

—An allocation of $2,100 from the Wards 5 and 3 3/10th sales tax fund was approved for the Bayou Vista Elementary Blue Ribbon celebration.

—Ken Conrad was appointed to the Atchafalaya Golf Course Commission.