Registrar of Voters new chief deputy sworn in

Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe announced appointment and swearing in of a new chief deputy.

Clerk of Court Cliff Dressel performed the oath of office last week. The previous chief deputy, Joni Ronsonet, retired April 5, and Holcombe hired Byron Stelly on May 20.

He is originally from St. Landry Parish, is a graduate of LSU with a degree in Political Science. He comes to the Registrar’s office from the Secretary of State’s Office, and has election experience. He has conducted early voting in Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes during his tenure there. Stelly has used the new early voting machines that will be utilized across the state for the fall elections when he assisted with early voting in East Baton Rouge Parish for their May election. He has experience with programming, ballot proofing, post-election auditing and more.