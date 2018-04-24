Radio logs for April 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 23

7:56 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Disturbance.

7:58 a.m. 1500 block of Mayon Street; Traffic complaint.

9:33 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Theft.

10:18 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.

10:38 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious subject.

11:27 a.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Complaint.

11:51 a.m. La. 182; Crash.

11:57 a.m. La. 182 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:20 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Alarm.

1:55 p.m. 1100 block of North Victor II Boulevard ; Complaint.

2:27 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. Patterson; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

3:49 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.

4:52 p.m. Mount Street; Warrant arrest.

6:48 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.

7:48 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Building check.

7:50 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Residence burglary.

10:07 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.

11:17 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

Tuesday, April 24

12:53 a.m. 1200 block of North Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

2:27 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Building check.

5 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.