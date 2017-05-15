'A Quiet Storm' premier set May 27 in Franklin

Just coming off the sold-out production of Single Black Female we are excited to announce that Soulful Productions Inc. in collaboration with filmmakers Jason Affolder and Jonathan Woods, will hold a red carpet premier of their New Orleans based film A Quiet Storm in Franklin.

It will be May 27 at 7 p.m. Cost is $6 per ticket, and will be held at the Franklin High School Auditorium, 1401 Cynthia St. Tickets will go on sale shortly at eventbrite.com and locally at Lamp Lighter Antiques.

Aurora Williams is a 17-year-old girl living with her parents in the New Orleans neighborhood known locally as the Ninth Ward. A talented young pianist, Aurora is on the verge of leaving for college to study music when she discovers her cousin Tyrell is responsible for a heinous high-profile murder. Soon, Aurora faces a dire conundrum; turning Tyrell in is obviously the proper thing to do, but societal conventions and family loyalties complicate an already tense situation. Nobody wants to be branded “a snitch” in the tight-knit community of the Ninth Ward. With a large reward at stake and the police closing in on Tyrell, Aurora must decide if she is willing to risk the safety of her family in order to do what is right.

The filmmakers and producers will be on hand with a Q&A session after the film. A few of the film’s stars are working on their current scheduling to be in attendance as well. Persons interested in film making, acting or production may find this a useful opportunity.

Soulful Productions is placing a PG-13 rating due to gun violence and crime scenes depicted in the film.