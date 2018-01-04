Qualifying for next election

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 10:47am Roger Stouff

First qualifiers for the March 24 election were, from left, incumbents Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris Jr., City Councilman Jamie Robinson, Joe Garrison, Mayor Pro-Tempore Lester Levine, and Clerk of Courts Cliff Dressel, representing the clerk’s office, followed by Councilman Chuck Autin and Councilman Eugene Foulcard, who qualified to run for mayor. Qualifying continues through Friday at 4:30 p.m. The city ballot is the only local election.

