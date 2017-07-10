Qualifying dates set

Mon, 07/10/2017 - 7:27am Roger Stouff

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 primary election is set for July 12-14 at the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. including the noon hour at the clerk’s office in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin.
Fees must be paid in cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. No personal checks accepted.
On the ballot are:
—District judge, Section 2, Division B. Fees for registered “no part” are $300; Democrats $600; Republican $525.
—Parish council members, Dist. 6. Fees are $115 for “no party”; $230 for Democrats; $201.25 for Republicans.
—City Marshal, Franklin. Fees are $75 “no party”; $150 for Democrats; $132.25 for Republicans.
In case of a runoff, the general election will be Nov. 18.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017