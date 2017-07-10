Qualifying dates set

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 primary election is set for July 12-14 at the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. including the noon hour at the clerk’s office in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin.

Fees must be paid in cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. No personal checks accepted.

On the ballot are:

—District judge, Section 2, Division B. Fees for registered “no part” are $300; Democrats $600; Republican $525.

—Parish council members, Dist. 6. Fees are $115 for “no party”; $230 for Democrats; $201.25 for Republicans.

—City Marshal, Franklin. Fees are $75 “no party”; $150 for Democrats; $132.25 for Republicans.

In case of a runoff, the general election will be Nov. 18.