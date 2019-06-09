Preservation award presented to Gary and Diane Wiltz

St. Mary Chapter of the Louisiana Landmarks Society presented its Historic Preservation Award to Dr. Gary and Diane Wiltz on May 30.

The honor was in recognition of the restoration of the building at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets.

“Last night Gary and I were truly humbled and honored to receive the Historic Preservation Award from the St. Mary Chapter of Louisiana Landmarks Society,” Diane Wiltz said, “for our labor of love to our community with the preservation of the Lamp Post Reception Facility, Lamp Lighter Antiques, Lamp Station and our home. Our joy has been joining with other dedicated and committed community members in Revitalizing Franklin.”

Wiltz also quoted the late George Bernard Shaw in her acceptance: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. Others dream things that never were and ask why not.

“I truly feel the contagious energy in Franklin and see the many people that are committed to building upon the “dream” of what Franklin will become in the near distant future. As (Franklin Mayor Eugene) Foulcard enthusiastically states...“It’s all Under the Lampposts!”