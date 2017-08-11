Pre-K kids will receive assignments on Monday

CENTERVILLE — Pre-kindergarten students in St. Mary Parish will go back to school next week as teachers finish up screening and finalizing class lists at each elementary school.

Superintendent Leonard Armato said at Thursday’s school board meeting that parents will be notified of pre-K school assignments and report dates on Monday.

Teachers will host parent meetings on Tuesday.

Half the pre-K students will report for their first day of school Wednesday, and the other half will report Thursday.

Also Thursday, Armato offered his gratitude to teachers and students for an excellent opening week for the 2017-18 school year

Armato said first-week attendance numbers are being closely monitored and school personnel are making phone calls to parents whose children are currently on rosters but have not been pre-sent this week.

“I strongly encourage parents to immediately get their child to school to avoid a non-attendance failure,” Armato said.