Port seeks better price on dredge project

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District moved forward with its dredging project during its monthly meeting Monday.

Tim Connell of the U.S Corps of Engineers reported that the port had one bidder for the special dredge project, but the bidder was out of awardable range. Connell said negotiations will be entered to bring down the price.

Connell also said that bidders still have until July 19 to respond to the contract representative. In addition, an industry day, in which several dredging industry representatives will be able to look at the dredging project and possibly bid, has been set for July 25 in New Orleans for the dredge project.

Michael Lowe, consultant from GIS Engineering, presented the final draft for the coastal permit that will be presented for approval to the Corps of Engineers. The draft received positive comments and the port shouldn’t have any issues as long as they stay in the parameters of the permit.

Michael Knobloch, consultant from Knobloch Professional Services, reported that the grant application for the 2017 fiscal year Port Security Grant has been submitted. The port is requesting a total of $932,000 for various projects over the course of two years such as maintenance, cyber security, equipment, upgrades, and fences. The port shall know if it has been awarded by mid-September.

Cindy Cutrera, manager of economic development, reported that the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority opened the $20 million initial solicitation for its RESTORE Act Parish Matching Opportunities Program and is accepting projects through Aug. 31.

Cutrera said that the main factors looked at for the RESTORE act was marsh creation and the amount of land that can be created. The port has almost unlimited supply of sediment with the dredging in the Atchafalaya River and Bay areas.

Director Raymond “Mac” Wade said that the port will speak with the parish so that the dredge projects could be utilized and get some funding that way.

Gerald Bourgeois, attorney for the port, presented a resolution for the purchase of a deck barge as well as the option to lease the deck barge for the dredging project. Bourgeois said the quoted price for the purchase of a used deck barge that the port had looked at was $1.6 million with an extra $800,000 in equipment on the barge that will be included in the purchase. The quoted rental price for the same barge was $400,000 with a 10 percent return.

“It is already set up the way we want it to be set up,” said Lee Dragna, chairman of the committee for the dredge project. Dragna said the port should buy the barge because it is an investment to show towards industry day and that the barge was a really good deal. After discussion, the board unanimously agreed to the purchase of the deck barge.

At the close of the meeting, Dragna mentioned that another special meeting of the committee will be called for the dredge project so that the next steps can be focused on preparation for the outcome of industry day.