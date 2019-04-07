Port to secure Baldwin site

Port of West St. Mary’s board of commissioners held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at its office in Franklin.
Executive Director David Allain saw his request approved to secure the port’s Baldwin Campus, which was burglarized last year.
According to Allain, LAD Services of Louisiana, current resident of the campus, has been rehabilitating the buildings there, and repairing the damage that was done during the break-in.
It was approved for Allain to access $16,000 to procure security; and he advised commissioners that he would arrange a demonstration and review of the new security apparatus, once purchased and installed.
As for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development state project, it was approved to pay $78,260 to contractors; and it was reported that the fencing of Phase III of the project has been completed, with crane parts to be delivered in upcoming weeks.
Lastly, a resolution of respect was approved for former Commissioner A.J. Hidalgo III.

