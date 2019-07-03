Port commission audit, updates

Progress and sound fiscal practice were the prevailing themes of Tuesday’s meeting of the Commission of the Port of West St. Mary.

In an update concerning the future site of the technical school at the port’s industrial park, Executive Director David Allain outlined a plan to dig drainage ditches, install a flood gate, and build a berm to secure the site from the flooding which has heretofore hamstrung construction efforts.

Allain requested $3,600 for the contract for the work, and was approved.

Also contained in Allain’s report was an update on security efforts at the port’s Baldwin Campus, about which Allain expressed an inclination to remain guarded, but would say that the project was “moving along,” to include interviews of possible tenants.

In reference to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project, in its third and final phase, Allain said the project is complete, that the crane has been erected, the fencing has been set, and that all that remained was to make the last payment to the contractor, in the amount of $34,641.

In other news, Alan Taylor of Kolder, Slaven and Company, LLC, gave a report on his audit of the port’s finances for 2018 in which he described the port’s financial position as “strong.”

He stated, “During the last year, the port commission took in revenues of $1.4 million, about $240,000 more than last year.”

He detailed that expenditures were down $25,000 from 2017, and that as per usual from year to year, the commission’s reserve funds were solid and consistent.

Taylor did, however, provide commissioners with a second report containing “statewide agreed-upon procedures” and updates to such legislative procedures which the commission is required to compose and adopt to remain in compliance.

He said he has been in correspondence with Allain about conforming to new requisite written policies of the state’s legislative auditor, and what the port commission needs to do to meet those regulations and standards.

Before adjournment, a resolution of respect was approved for Alden J. Heaphy Jr., father of Drew Heaphy, executive director of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District, who recently passed away.