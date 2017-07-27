Police Reports 7-27-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tyler Duncan, 21, of Railroad Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. on the charge of criminal trespassing. Officers responded to a call in the area of Eastwood in reference to a suspicious male subject that was seen on video under the carport of a residence. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Duncan had proceeded onto the property without the owner’s permission. Duncan was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Devin Landry, 23, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. on warrants charging him with driver must be licensed and hit and run. Landry was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Landry’s arrest stems from a hit and run accident that occurred Monday on Main Street. The driver allegedly hit another vehicle and fled the scene, headed in the direction of Baldwin. Upon officers’ arrival, it was learned that the suspect’s vehicle was involved in another accident in Baldwin. The Baldwin Police Department, along with St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash in Baldwin, where Landry was taken into custody.

Curtis Gilton Sr., 42, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:53 a.m. on the charge of simple battery. Officers responded to the area of Blakesley Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that Gilton allegedly hit the victim leaving scratches on the victim’s neck. Gilton was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tommy Harding Jr., 28, of 137 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. on the charge of attempted aggravated arson. Deputies investigating a complaint of a fight that occurred on Friendship Alley in Amelia developed information that Harding threatened to commit physical harm on several victims at a residence. Deputies found evidence that Harding poured gasoline on window air conditioning unit and stated that he would burn the residence with the victims inside. Following the investigation, Harding was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Reginald Layton, 37, of 309 Rod Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. on charges of three counts of domestic abuse battery by child endangerment law. Deputies responded to a request to remove a subject from a residence in Baldwin. When deputies arrived, they observed Baldwin Police detaining a subject later identified as Layton. Through investigation, deputies found evidence that Layton started a physical altercation with a male victim inside the residence. During the encounter Layton pushed the victim and struck him in the face. 2 children witnessed the battery. Layton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Anthony Brooks, 37, of 125 Chandra Lane, Centerville, was arrested Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Plantation Inn off US 90 in Bayou Vista. Deputies found evidence that Brooks took a female victim’s belongings from her vehicle and threw the items on the ground. Brooks then left the location. A deputy located Brooks traveling in his vehicle in the area and stopped him. During the arrest, Brooks pulled away from a deputy and fled into oncoming traffic on US 90. Brooks was apprehended and transported to the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Kevin Diggs, 39, of 157 Roy’s Lane, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. on charges of: possession of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, transactions Involving Drug Proceeds and violation of the parish vicious animal ordinance.

Heidi Migues, 35, of 157 Roy’s Lane, Centerville, was arrested on Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

Narcotics detectives executed a no knock search warrant at Diggs’ and Migues’ residence with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division. Detectives located bags of methamphetamine, pills, items of drug paraphernalia, and cash suspected of being derived from drug proceeds. Detectives located a Pitbull belonging to Diggs which was not being kept in compliance with the parish vicious animal ordinance. Diggs and Migues were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.