Phase One: Local officials move into next level

With the loosening of restrictions in many aspects of daily life, the initial phase of returning to “normalcy” was executed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Louisiana has entered Phase One of the Opening America Again guidelines promoted by the Trump administration.

Louisiana officials will decide next month whether the state can move on to Phase Two guidelines.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said “we can’t get there soon enough” in returning to normal.

“I think the overall number of cases, in my personal opinion, are being manipulated,” he said. “I don’t think anyone knows what the true numbers are, to be honest, and I feel as though the cases have definitely dropped off and with summer coming with the heat, I think the cases will continue to drop off.”

Hanagriff said people are already of the mindset to practice safe measures such as social distancing, which he said will make for safer conditions.

“I think people will still be wary,” he said. “Some will be more cautious of course, but I think at least through the summer, people will second-guess themselves when they do certain things. Will it be to the extent that we probably should be? No. The longer this goes, the more complacent people will be. This thing’s going to have a 24-hour news cycle and then it’ll be over, unless there’s a reoccurrence, but I don’t think it’s going to be that. I think this things are going to settle down.”

Economic conditions over the past few months will surely have financial repercussions, including the local governments. “The financial hit, I think to a certain extent we can withstand what we have,” Hanagriff said. “The biggest problem is because (parish funds) are already budgeted. It’s what’s going to happen next, as far as sales taxes. But as people go back and companies try to survive…that’s what I’m worried about. I’m worried about overall revenue and the sake of the other business that, once they get through the Payroll Protection Plan and all the other monies that were given out to help, once that’s over with, then we’re going to be hit with reality. We’re preparing for having some issues with the (parish) government.”

Another major concern is the oil and gas industry, vital to this area’s economy.

“Everyone in the oil field sector from Texas and all around, not just Louisiana…it’s not going to be good by any means,” Hanagriff said. “It’s going to be a huge impact on this region. It’s coming.”

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said for his part, he is looking toward state and the Center for Disease Control standards as his rule and guide.

“For instance,” he said, “here at City Hall, we started a partial re-opening, where we are asking visitors who are coming into the building to take care of a water bill, or a tax bill or an inspection, to wear a mask inside of City Hall.

“We are still asking people to remain vigilant, still practice social distancing, still stay six feet apart, put a mask on if you can, and to still be safe.

“We are going to get through this, but by no means are we letting our guard down.”

Foulcard added that it is his understanding that almost every business in Franklin is up and running again, save bars and salons that handle eyelashes, albeit by Governor John Bel Edwards’ official Phase 1 protocols.

He added that anyone who feels sick or is displaying standard COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and not go into public.

“We are just asking people to use common sense,” Foulcard said, “as we continue through these soft re-openings.”

“We are doing it the way the state has asked us to do it.”

Foulcard further stated he believes new hygiene standards will continue even after we have phased back to full socioeconomic resumption, and if a silver lining were to be considered in these strange times, it might look something like new hygiene standards resulting in lower influenza statistics in the future.

And finally, Foulcard offered a bit of advice for the citizenry.

“Please put a mask on. Wear a protective covering to protect the person next to you. If you are going to the doctor’s office, put your mask on. If you are going to Walmart, put your mask on. If you are going to Super 1, put your mask on. If you are going to Franklin Supermarket, put your mask on. It’s common sense. We are asking people to mask-up.”

St. Mary Parish Homeland Security Director David Naquin is concerned about hurricane season in conjunction with the virus.

“We evacuate our people to Rapides Parish coliseum,” Naquin said. “Our general number for evacuation is 800…with about 50 out of lower St. Martin because we try to help them.”

Naquin said the parish has a contract with Rapides Parish in the event of an evacuation. Local school buses are used to transport evacuees.

“But we have a new system of registration,” Naquin said. “So we clock someone in, and we clock him when he comes home, because what we’ve found in the past is a lot of them go to Rapides then call (a family member) to come get them and we can’t find them. We still need to account for them.”

The worry is that Rapides may not take St. Mary’s evacuees in the event of a hurricane because of the COVID crisis. “Their question is, are we going to test them and screen them. If we do have a known COVID where does he go—I think the state has a plan for that.”

A bus that could transport 40 people would, with social distancing, be reduced to 10-15 people.

“Then the buses have to be cleaned up and sanitized, too,” he said.

The American Red Cross rule of thumb requires 100 square feet per person. “So we send 800, it’ll now hold 127,” Naquin said. “That’s what the state’s grappling with because every parish has the same problem.”

Naquin said that evacuee centers outside of the state could be necessary.

“So we put a guy on the bus and send him to Kentucky, no air-conditioner, in July or August,” he said. “I realize there are people who don’t have transportation…but that’s cruel and unusual punishment to force them to do that, but I don’t know what other alternative we have. One under consideration is you can’t have a shelter below I-10 because of flooding. We may make some exceptions to that.”

There are efforts underway to lower the space regulation to 45 feet.

Naquin is also concerned about the Atchafalaya River, which is at a high water level, should a hurricane occur and push more water inland.

“I see a lot of people wearing masks, not everybody, but it helps,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s the cure-all, but it does help. The more you can do like that, the better off we all are. It’s like trying to fight the flu, you can’t fight the flu off. That test is only good for that one second when they put that swab up your nose, and an hour later you could contract it.”

He concluded, “I think the people here are taking it seriously. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a bunch of people out there still having crawfish boils.

“People just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. Be safe, wash your hands.”

Here, from the White House website, are what the next two COVID phases look like.

Phase Two: For states and regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria a second time.

Individuals: All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

All individuals, when in public (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed, non-essential travel can resume.

Employers: Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce moderate social distancing protocols.

Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population.

Specific Employers: schools and organized youth activities (e.g., daycare, camp) can reopen.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols.

Elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient and in-patient basis at facilities that adhere to CMS guidelines.

Gyms can remain open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

Bars may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.

Phase Three: For States and Regions with no evidence of a rebound and that satisfy the gating criteria a third time.

Individuals: Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.

Low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Employers: Employers may resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.

Specific Employers: Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

Gyms can remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols.

Bars may operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.