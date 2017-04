The St. Mary Branch NAACP and Franklin-Jeanerette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a candidate forum for the St. Mary Parish Council at-large Dist. 10 race.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at the Teche Theatre on Main Street in Franklin at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates are Reginald Weary and Gabriel Beadle.

The public is invited to attend.