Parish fair kicks off on Thursday

The annual St. Mary Parish Fair and Jr. Livestock Show is set to take place this year on Jan. 16-18 at Franklin Sr. High School.

It is a parish-wide show for all 4-H and FFA students exhibiting livestock, homemaking and arts and crafts.

The livestock exhibited will consist of cattle, goats, lambs, rabbits and poultry; and there will be market and breeding classes, as well as showmanship skill.

The livestock show will begin on the Thursday at 1 p.m. with the lamb show. The goat, cattle and swine shows will follow.

Poultry will be judged at 10 a.m. on the Friday, and the rabbit show is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Educational exhibits will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Friday, and homemaking will be open to public viewing from 12 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 will see a buyer appreciation luncheon with awards for livestock and homemaking divisions to take place at 11 a.m., and the sale of market animals to begin at 1 p.m.