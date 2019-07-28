Parish council approves second round of road, street repair bonds

St. Mary Parish Government is again bonding $10 million in revenue bonds for more street and road repairs.

There were, however, questions about the formula that would determine what percentage the municipalities would receive, which was 25%, or $2.5 million in the last bond issue.

Parish President David Hanagriff said there may be a chance at upping the municipalities’ share to 30%, since bids for contracts came in “very reasonable and under budget, so that might be something we could talk about as far as allocating the cities 30%.”

Chairman Gabriel Beadle inquired about the interest rate on the second bond issue, and a representative from Foley & Judell bonding attorneys said the rate would be 3.5%.

An ordinance moved by council members Dale Rogers and Kevin Voisin on the bond issue was approved.

In other business, appointments were made to:

—Elizabeth B. Davis Memorial Park Advisory Committee, Four Corners, Eva D. Rollins, present member.

—Recreation Dist. 5, Four Corners, Sorrell and Glencoe, Felicia Jolivette, with a second opening deferred.

—Recreation Dist. 7, Centerville and Verdunville, Donna Bogan, present member.

—St. Mary Parish Tourist Commission, Dist. 7, 8 and bordering Dist. 6 and two at-large, Donovan Garcia and Herman Hartman, present members, and Ed “Tiger” Verdin.

—Water & Sewer Commission No. 1, Amelia and Siracusa, Ray Mayon Sr.

—Water & Sewer Commission 5, Four Corners and Glencoe, Virginia Sutton and Wilfred Edwards Sr., both present members.

—Wax Lake Drainage District, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Patterson, Calumet, Barry A. Broussard, present member.