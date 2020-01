Outgoing members of the St. Mary Parish attended their last meeting on Wednesday. From left are Sterling J. Fryou St., Dist. 8; Gabriel Beadle, Dist. 10 at-large; Kevin Voisin, Dist. 11 at-l;arge; Ken Singleton, Dist. 5; Glenn Hidalgo, Dist. 4, and Dale Rogers, Dist. 3. Councilman Paul Naquin, Dist. 9 at-large, is also outgoing but was not able to attend the meeting Wednesday.