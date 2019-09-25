October is Louisiana Archaeology month; many events set

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser proclaimed Oct. 2019 as Louisiana Archaeology Month.

The month is an opportunity for everyone in Louisiana to learn more about the state’s prehistoric and historic properties, artifacts, and objects of antiquity that must be protected and preserved. To celebrate Archaeology Month, the Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Archaeology will host educational events around the state.

“These family-friendly events are designed to give people a glimpse at Louisiana’s archaeological treasures that have historical value but to also hear from leading experts in the field,” Nungesser said. “I’m excited about this unique opportunity to bring awareness to our state’s rich and diverse archeological sites that are of interest to our citizens.”

Each event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience ancient techniques such as traditional stone tool and ceramic making, then be able to try their hand at ceramic making, or weave a mat using palm fronds or use a pumpdrill to make a pendant. There will also be an atlatl demonstration. An atlatl is an ancient tool used to throw a spear. Additionally, children of all ages are invited to participate in a mock dig using modern archaeological methods.

2019 Archaeology Month Events:

International Archaeology Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, Poverty Point World Heritage Site, 6859 La. 577, Epps, La. 71266, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Archaeology Day, Saturday, Oct. 26, St. Tammany Parish Library – Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., Madisonville, La. 70447, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To learn more about other Archaeology month events around Louisiana, please visit the Archaeology Month webpage.