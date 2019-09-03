Oaklawn Bridge closure is extended to May, 2020

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure of the Oaklawn Bridge over Bayou Teche between La. 87 and Irish Bend Road in St. Mary Parish has been extended until Sunday, May 31, 2020, weather permitting.

The bridge has been in the process of being replaced for about year now.

No oversized or permit loads will be permitted during this closure. The detour will consist of La. 87, La. 182 and La. 322.

DOTD reminds motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.