Night Out Against Crime is Sunday

The Morgan City Police Department with Doric 87 Free & Accepted Masons will host its fifth annual Night Out Against Crime 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Park. Other law enforcement agencies such as the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Fire Department, the Louisiana fire marshal, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Coast Guard will be out to interact with the community. The event will also consist of food, drinks, games, fun jumps, prizes, the Morgan City Petting Zoo and music provided by The Don Rich Band. The Berwick Police Department, in conjunction with the Berwick Housing Authority, will host its National Night Out Against Crime 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3 starting at the police department with a parade.