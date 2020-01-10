New Year Baby of Franklin

The 2020 New Year’s Baby was born Jan. 7 at 8:15 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital. He weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long. Legend is the son of Annaki Hamilton and Damontay Lightfoot. Pictured with the new baby are Franklin Foundation Hospital’s OB and Nursery staff. The parents were presented with a gift basket. FFH is a 22-bed acute care facility featuring 24 hour Emergency Room, Inpatient / Outpatient Surgery, Obstetrics with Nursery, Intensive Care Unit, Skilled Nursing Services, Laboratory, Outpatient Therapy Services, Radiology Services and Nutritional Services. Physician Services are provided at FFH Medical Office Building and Baldwin Family Clinic.