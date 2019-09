Pictured from left are Alfreida Edwards, co-chair of the committee of National Night Out, Arlana Shields, NNO committee-member, Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Kevin Kinslow, NNO committee-member, and Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly. They joined the mayor at Thursday’s signing of the proclamation of Franklin’s National Night Out on Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the courthouse square in Franklin.