National Day of Prayer in Franklin

Franklin celebrated the National Day of Prayer Thursday with a prayer gathering at City Hall.

Petitions of prayer were offered for the City of Franklin, St. Mary Parish, the State of Louisiana, the United States of America, military and veterans, churches and schools, and the sick and afflicted.

Musical selections were performed by Crystal Bell, Minister Frederick McDaniel and Audrey Washington.

This year’s theme was “Love One Another” and the event was co-hosted by Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard and Reverend Deandre C. Johnson.

In his prayer for Franklin, Father Peter Emusa said, “As full of faith we gather, we call to the citizens of this great city.

“No one person, no one church and no one possession can make this city great. We are all called to work together in partnership.

“When we all come together as one, with all the gifts God gave us, we can make our city great and make a difference in our city.

“And for this we pray, for the City of Franklin. Lord Jesus Christ, we are thankful for our mayor, our city council, our law enforcement and all who serve. Empower them with your spirit, to do your work, the work that you have called them to do.

“We ask you to bless our leaders, our businesses and all those who live in this great city; that your grace in your blessing may come upon us.

“Heavenly Father, we look to you alone for the future of our City of Franklin. By your divine providence you have placed each of us here in this time in history.

“Thank you for your blessings thus far. Thank you for all you have done for us and for all you continue to do. Without you, we would be nothing. You are all and we are nothing.

“We listened to your word as you told us that if we your people call your name, humble ourselves and pray, you will listen to us.

“Great Father, yes indeed, at this moment we bow our heads in total humility and accept your will, that in all, may your will be done.

“So we thank you for our city and we pray that you will continue to bless us, guide, protect and unite us, that all we do here will be for the glory of your name, our city, our state and our country. We ask this through Christ our Lord, and we ask our Mother Mary to please present all these petitions to her son, Jesus Christ, on our behalf, as we pray.”