Naquin relinquishes chair; Beadle elected
Thu, 08/24/2017 - 10:56am Roger Stouff
Dist. 10 Parish Councilman Gabriel Beadle was elected chairman of the council after Dist. 9 Councilman Paul Naquin stepped down citing personal reasons.
