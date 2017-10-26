Mentoring center off to a running start

Dr. Gail Hamilton, representing St. Mary Parish Project “Connect Dream What You See” updated the St. Mary Parish Council on the mentoring center’s work and achievements.

Hamilton said the center will receive a state grant from the governor’s office Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. She also requested $18,478 from the parish.

The center is located at the old Bunche Branch Library on Fifth Street in Franklin.

There has been much support from various segments of the community, Hamilton said, in getting the center up and operational, including churches, governmental agencies, civic groups and many others.

She said the first set of youngsters to attend have embraced the center’s offerings in a big way.

Hamilton said every dollar that the parish provides a total $4 return in various ways.

Life skills, potential career choices and much more are available to youngsters.

Hamilton’s request was forwarded to the finance committee for consideration.

In other business:

—Ordinances were introduced for financial and capital outlay budgets for the next fiscal terms.

—Two zoning map amendments were approved.

—Resolutions of respect were approved for Albert J. Foulcard, Huey Peter Landry and George O. Tyler.

—Ronald Rock was appointed to the Fire Protection Dist. 7 board; Karla Vappie, Jane S. Luke and Don T. Caffery Jr. were reappointed to the St. Mary Parish Board of Control.