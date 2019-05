Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard signed a proclamation Wednesday declaring May 5-11 as May Week for the Franklin-Jeanerette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Pictured from left are Barbara S. Hills, Chapter Chairperson Shalonda Johnson, Patricia J. Cooper, Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Karen Salone-Smith, Chapter President Tanya Johnson-Anderson, Shirley J. Purvey, Jeanette Favors, Alexis Rack and Pearl Barnes Rack.