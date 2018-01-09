Mayor Raymond Harris withdraws candidacy

Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris Jr. has withdrawn his candidacy for another term in office.

Though Harris qualified for re-election last week, he said this morning that “I feel like my tenure for being mayor is up. Everything I’m hearing and everything I’m sensing from the community tells me my time is up.”

Harris said, “That combined with that I really didn’t have the desire to get out and campaign, I just think it’s time for me to move on. There’s a movement out there for change, and I can’t change it or stop it.”

That leaves the contest between incumbent Councilman Eugene Foulcard and former Councilman Jimmie Daniel II.