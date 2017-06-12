Magician comes to library

After seeing a magician perform at his school, the world of magic became an enchanted wonderland for nine-year-old David LeBoeuf. Referring to his favorite manual, “Magic, Games, and Puzzles,” LeBoeuf improved his skill over the years. As an adult, he spent his time working in a magic shop and performing in cities like Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver and Chicago. Combining magic, humor, and education, magician David LeBouef has enchanted children of all ages with his delightful magic show. He will perform at the West End Branch Library Monday at 2 p.m.; at the Franklin Branch Tuesday at 2 p.m., and the Centerville Branch June 16 at 10 a.m.