LPB presents 'The Vietnam War: Louisiana Stories'

During the 1960s and 1970s, thousands of Louisianans served in a war that divided the nation.

When it was over, more than 58,000 Americans had died and nearly 1,000 were from Louisiana. Now 50 years later, Louisiana’s Vietnam War veterans and their families are sharing their memories with Louisiana Public Broadcasting in a powerful new documentary.

The Vietnam War: Louisiana Stories features 14 veterans and family members who relay, in their own words, how the war impacted their lives.

Premiering Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., the program spotlights some of the 80-plus stories told to LPB in their Baton Rouge studios, around the state, and online.

Since July, LPB has recorded oral histories from Vietnam veterans and others affected by the war. These stories are posted online at www.ladigitalmedia.org as part of the state’s Louisiana Digital Media Archive. LPB will continue recording oral histories through June 2018.

Veterans who would like to schedule an interview may do so by calling 225-767-4204 or 800-272-8162, ext. 4204. Stories can also be shared on LPB’s website at lpb.org/Vietnam.

Veterans, families and friends have also signed LPB’s large-scale movable map of the Vietnam War theater in honor or memory of military service.

The Vietnam War: Louisiana Stories is sponsored by Louisiana Companies, Querbes & Nelson, the Louisiana Forestry Association, the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting. The program is produced and directed by LPB’s Tika Laudun and the online editor is Keith Crews.

LPB’s activities supporting the broadcast of The Vietnam War, were made possible by a grant from WETA in Washington D.C. The show is a production of Florentine Films and WETA, Washington D.C.

For more information, contact Margaret T. Schlaudecker at 225-767-4276 or mschlaudecker@gmail.com.