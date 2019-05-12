Louisiana Main Street grant applications sought

Franklin Main Street is soliciting Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building owners and/or business owners in Franklin.

The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

Applications received from Franklin Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.

To be eligible for Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes and be at least 50 years old. Additionally, the proposed work must be approved by the Franklin Historic District Commission (HDC) and the Louisiana Main Street office, while conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Applicants must have a Certificate of Appropriateness from the HDC before the start of the work. Grant recipients will be informed in early September. Therefore, the latest HDC meeting applicants should attend will occur Aug. 14, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Room; applications for this meeting must be returned to the Tax Department with the $5 fee by August 5, 2019.

The deadline to submit the Main Street Restoration Grant application with or without the Certificate of Appropriateness to the Main Street Program Manager for review is 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Main Street Restoration Grant application, details and deadlines are available from the Community Development Department (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).