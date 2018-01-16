Local warnings on freezing weather

Here are advisories from local governments and entities regarding hard freezes Tuesday night and Wednesday night:

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin announced prior to today’s freeze that Baldwin residents refrain from running water through their taps as a measure to prevent pipes freezing. Instead, Lanceslin asked that residents shut their water off at their homes’ shut-off valves and open the taps to allow for drainage.

Franklin and Water & Sewer Dist. 4 ask customers to conserve water and no let faucets run during the freeze.