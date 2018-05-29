Local phone scam alert

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported having received two complaints of a phone scam Friday afternoon.

The victims, who both have the 395 Bayou Vista/Patterson area prefix in their phone numbers, reported that the caller claimed to be with a hospital.

The caller allegedly claimed that the victims’ loved ones were in the hospital with injuries from a vehicle crash.

They went on to state that the loved ones needed money in order to be treated and/or released from the hospital.

After receiving the calls, the victims checked on their family members and found that the phone calls were scams.

SMPSO says that in these types of scams, the callers attempt to prey on the victims’ emotions and fears.

Parish communities are urged never to give personal information out to anyone over the phone.

If you truly believe a loved one is in danger, call 911 immediately.

Talk with your family members and friends about these dangers so they do not become victims.