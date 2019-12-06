Lessons and Carols Dec. 15

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 9:39am

The Church of the Assumption will present its annual “Lessons and Carols” to help usher in the Christmas season.
The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in the church.
Performing at the event will be the church’s adult choir and the handbell choir along with guest musicians, including a trumpeter, flautist and a guest soloist will accompany the choirs and organ.
The church invites all to attend in the spirit of fellowship as a way to make the Advent season more spiritual.

