Lapeyrouse Motors wins award

Lapeyrouse Motors is one of 407 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships to have earned the 2019 Customer First Award for Excellence Certified by J.D. Power

Designated dealerships provide the highest level of customer sales and service experience

Lapeyrouse Motors in Jeanerette has achieved the highest level of customer experience recognition in the program’s five core areas: customer treatment, employee engagement, processes, training certification and facility.

“This award winner joins a list of dealers who have dedicated themselves to going above and beyond to provide our customers with superior service,” Al Gardner, Head of Network Development, said. “We continue to support our network of dealers as they look for new and different ways to ensure each customer has a stellar experience when purchasing or leasing one of our vehicles.”

J.D. Power—in an industry first—provided “in-dealership” validations as part of the overall program certification process. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, data analytics and advisory services.

The goal of the program is to improve customer satisfaction across the automaker’s network of U.S. dealerships. All 2,600 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships are eligible to pursue and earn this prestigious award on an annual basis.

Dealerships must achieve stringent goals in five core “pillars” to earn the coveted designation:

—Customer Treatment Certification - Dealership has achieved the highest levels of customer-oriented sales and service targets

—Employee Engagement Certification - An annual employee survey is completed to promote the voice of employees and a customer-driven culture

—Process Certification - Dealership successfully demonstrates processes that support excellence in customer handling

—Training Certification - Employees attained the highest level of required FCA-certified training

—Facility Certification - Dealership provides a clean, comfortable environment for customers

“Customers today have higher expectations of the shopping and ownership experience, and our Customer First Award for Excellence dealers are exceeding those expectations,” Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales said. “We look forward to adding more dealers to the growing ranks of award winners.”