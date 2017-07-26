Keeping watch on neighborhoods

The Morgan City Police Department will host a Neighborhood Watch meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Morgan City Recreation Department at 915 Everett St.

The meeting will be for the area bordered by Brashear Avenue to Ditch Avenue and from Federal Avenue to La. 182.

“This is a startup meeting, and we are going to explain the benefits and information,” said Lt. John Schaff, public information officer for MCPD.

The meeting is the sixth Neighborhood Watch program meeting for the city. Schaff said the primary goal is to make sure that the 12 sections of the city have a program set up.

Neighborhood Watch programs have already been set up in the blocks around Morgan City High School, the area of Sixth Street and Federal Avenue to Brashear Avenue and Onstead Street, the Historic District, Lakeside and Wyandotte.

All of the meetings the police department hosted came at the request of concerned citizens.

Schaff said that the purpose of Neighborhood Watch is to build a strong point of communication from police to community and vice versa. Police will be able to provide statistics, warning signs of what to look for, home security suggestions, education to parents with new technology that are used for drugs and signs to recognize in the kids if they are heading down the wrong path.

Concerned citizens can use Neighborhood Watch to report suspicious activity and issues within the community that the police can provide assistance of getting the right authorities to address issues such as drainage problems, down power lines, broken street lights, and a neighbor’s unkempt yard. Also, police use calls from citizens to track crimes that happen around the city and close in on possible suspects.

“Just call us. Nothing is too small,” said Schaff.

Each program will have a block captain and two block group leaders. The police are only setting up the program but the block captains will eventually hold the meetings and request police presence if need be. For more information on Neighborhood Watch, contact Schaff at 985-380-4605.