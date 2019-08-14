'Jungle Book' will premier at Teche

The Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts closes out its 17th season with its first children’s production, “The Jungle Book” Aug. 15-18.

Children and three adults from across St. Mary Parish have been working hard all summer to bring this classic book to life on the Teche Theatre stage. Directed by Brandon Trahan and Ed “Tiger” Verdin serving as the productions acting coach, with more than 40 members of the cast and over 30 having never performed before.

“With the cuts to Arts Education within our parish schools many children are starved of an artistic outlet,” Trahan, who serves as the Teche vice president, said. “The Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts board looks for ways to bridge that gap and provide that art education free of charge for anyone throughout our parish and beyond.”

“The Jungle Book” opens on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and continues to Sunday at 3 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.com for $15 or available at the door for $20 night of each performance.

The Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts Silver Screen Classic for the month of August will be “Calamity Jane” starring Doris Day. This month’s feature and royalties are being donated by the St. Mary Parish Council on Aging as a way to give back to the seniors and those in the community who wish to fellowship with the greatest generation. Past royalties have been sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Gary Wiltz.

Last month’s feature of “On The Town” drew more than 80 people in attendance with the St. Mary Parish Council on Aging, Morgan City Health Care Center, Franklin Health Care Center, Maison Jardin and Patterson Health Care Center as well as local Franklinites.

Showing on August 15 at 2 p.m. with a free admission. Concessions will be sold.