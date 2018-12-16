Five judges from Patterson were Tempest Jackson, Ellen Lemoine, Patterson Councilman John Rentrop, his wife Dawn Rentrop and Lesley Marshall, with Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Councilmen Chuck Autin and Jaime Robison, and St. Mary Parish Councilman Dale Rogers.
Judges choose Franklin lighting winners
Here are the winners in the City of Franklin’s Christmas Lighting Contest held Thursday.
Business District:
First Place: The French Door
Second Place: Bargain Barn Too
District A:
First Place: 228 Sanders St., Jaime and Kelly Robison
Second Place: 405 Ida St., Jennifer Lamaison and Garret Stone
District B:
First Place: 115 Eastwood Drive, Edward and Christine Bodin
Second Place- 101 Adams St. – Brance Boykin
District C:
203 Foster St. was chosen for First Place. This was the residence of Mayor Eugene and Terri Foulcard, who graciously declined the award.
First Place: 412 Seventh St., Dawn Cormier
Second Place: 217 Clark St., John Howe
District D:
First Place: 1301 Iberia St, Paul Boudreaux
Second Place: 601 Eighth St., Audrey Depass