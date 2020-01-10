January's Franklin Bicentennial to honor Loustalot

The office of Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard announced details Tuesday regarding January’s official bicentennial observance event.

A memorial presentation will celebrate the life and sacrifice of 2nd Lt. Edward V. Loustalot, 1st Ranger Battalion, from Franklin, who was the first American soldier to be killed in action in Nazi occupied Europe during World War II.

The presentation will be called, “Dieppe Raid: Operation Jubilee, a Bicentennial Celebration of the life and sacrifice of Army Ranger 2nd Lt. Edward V. Loustalot,” and will take place Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Franklin. Admission is free.

Diane Boutier, board administrator in charge of U.S. Relations of the “Memorial du 19 Aout 1942” in Dieppe, France will be in attendance to present information, photos and videos regarding Operation Jubilee, the Dieppe raid which helped re-create the blueprint that lead to the D-Day invasions.

Boutier will discuss 2nd Lt. Loustalot’s military actions, as well as family history, war history and gravesite. She will also discuss the fact that this former young man from Franklin is celebrated every August 19 in Dieppe, France.

The mayor’s office is encourging all Franklin area residents, “If you, a family member, or someone you know fought in the war effort overseas, or at home during WWII, we would like to get photos including information; full name, rank, and places served, to be scanned at 5:30 p.m., which will become a part of the memorial in Dieppe, France.

“Also, if you know of any Chitimacha vets of WWII, please have their families be a part of this database. Our Native families played huge roles in WWII.”