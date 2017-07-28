It's time again to Stuff the Bus

Patterson High School, Patterson Junior High School, Hattie Watts Elementary and the city of Patterson will host a Stuff the Bus school supply drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Family Dollar on Catherine Street. A school bus will be set up in the parking lot of Family Dollar where patrons can come and bring school supplies to fill up the bus. At the end of the drive, the supplies will be divided equally among the three schools.

“It’s a good thing to help the schools and for teachers to have supplies on hand,” said Ryan Aucoin, director of community development and affairs.

Aucoin said Stuff the Bus helps teachers and financially disadvantaged students throughout the year with school supplies. Donators are asked to bring general school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, erasers, disinfectant wipes, loose leaf paper, markers, tissue, paper towels and more to fill the bus. Specific donations that are needed are underwear and belts for the elementary school and binders, belts, dry erase markers and feminine products for the middle and high school.

“Elementary school kids have accidents, and instead of making them sit in stained garments, the school can have underwear on supply,” said Aucoin.

Stuff the Bus is an annual event at the start of the school year, now in its sixth year. For more information, contact Aucoin at 985-395-5205.