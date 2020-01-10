Horseshoe tourney, fashion show for cancer upcoming

Tim Gilmore and Al Dodson updated the St. Mary Parish Council on activities of the Bayou Horseshow Pitchers Association and Theresa Boykin of the Lydia Cancer Association invited members to their 11th “Rock the Runway Fashion and Talent Show” on Wednesday.

Dodson expressed thanks to the parish for its support of the association and facilities at Kemper William Parks in Patterson.

The first courts were built in 1994, he said, by the parish and the park advisory committee allowed the association to use the facilities. Dodson said six new courts were added last year with the assistance of the parish council and Cajun Coast Visitor and Convention Bureau, now totaling 22 sanctioned courts in the state, and biggest in possibly the south, Dodson said.

A recent tournament in October, the Professional Tour, was participated by nearly 100 players, and more are expected this year.

The association showed its appreciation with a plaque presentation to the St. Mary Parish Council.

Gilmore said of the award, “In 1997 we had our first organizational meeting, and in 2003 we started trying to find someone to honor, who’s helped us out through the years.”

Boykin followed at the podium, noting that the eleventh fashion and talent show is set for Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Center.

“Before the show has started, we have raised $6,028 dollars,” she said. “This organization to this date has raised in St. Mary, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermillion parishes had helped cancer patients financially to the tune of $810,000.”

She said tickets are $10, and donations are welcome.

Also Wednesday, Jesse Boudreaux, of Berwick, appeared representing St. Mary AARP, and thanked the council for their support over the years to the organization.