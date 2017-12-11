HMS cheerleaders

Mon, 12/11/2017 - 7:35am Roger Stouff

The Hanson Memorial Cheerleaders were named the 2017 Division III Spirit Champions last weekend at the 2017 LHSAA Spirit Championship in Kenner. The three senior cheerleaders choreographed an original hip hop routine. The members are are: Allee Adams, Jordyn Baudoin, Avery Businelle, Madi Businelle, Halle Comeaux, Abby Dugas, Lexie Fitch, Sydni Gaither, Mackenzie Guillotte, Autumn Hebert, Noel Johnson, Olivia Luke, Bailee Rineholt, Emily Rogers, Katie Thibodeaux and Avery Tibbs.

