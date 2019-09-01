Historical Society seeks funds for Brown House

Lud Henry, representing the Berwick Historical Society, along with six other members, asked the St. Mary Parish Council for support with continuing renovations of its historic home.

It is an effort that started about six years ago, Henry said, to record the history of the town. “The Brown family donated the Brown House to the Town of Berwick several years ago and it became a meeting place for several different meetings,” he said. “Now the Berwick Historical Society has turned it into the Berwick Heritage Museum, and we’re on the hunt for funds.”

The volunteer organization consists of all unpaid members and admission is free to the museum. There has not been an official opening yet, but Henry said, “We have been taking visitors every Monday from 10 to 3, and all these people along with several others man and archive the artifacts, documents and things that come across our desk.”

There are several exhibits currently, and several fundraisers have been held throughout the year, and Berwick government contributes as well, Henry said.

An air-conditioning system is being installed to help host guest exhibits, an alarm system is needed, “Especially with paper documents we have to be able to store those things in a proper way,” Henry said. “Berwick is the oldest settlement in St. Mary Parish. We want to encourage tourism…Berwick has never had a place and now we do. We want to have a place that’s first class.”

Renovations to the top floor are pending, Henry said. They have been seeking grant opportunities.

The council referred the $20,000 request to the finance committee.