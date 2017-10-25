Get ready! West St. Mary events abound Saturday!

It’s been 19 years.

Nineteen years since the very first Franklin Harvest Moon Festival. And in this most current incarnation Saturday, the traditional mixes with the new.

It’s sponsored by the newly reorganized Franklin Merchants Association and runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown area of the city.

Association chairperson Diane Wiltz said there have been new merchants on Main Street “and with that came a rejuvenation, and the idea of revitalizing Main Street. I always say, ‘Hat’s off,’ to the people that carried the banner of the festival for 19 years. That’s a long time. And merchants who stayed in business on Main Street for over 40 years, that speaks volumes of commitment and dedication to their hometown economy.”

Some of the activities Saturday was a matter of what has worked, and what can be added. “Our itinerary starts off with the 5K Run/Walk,” Wiltz said. “Get those circadian rhythms kicking off.”

The run-walk begins at 8 a.m. at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse square. The race will go through the historic district.

Then, at 9 a.m., the car show begins, with vehicles lining up from around Jackson Street and toward the courthouse, with “rat rods” being the center of attention.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there’ll be a trackless train ride for children, right through the immediate area. “That kinda has a Norman Rockwell appeal to it,” Wiltz said.

Also for the youngsters will be face-painting by St. John Elementary, games and activities by Crossing Place Fellowship Hall and Hanson Memorial Touch students.

The Mutt Strutt begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street, where pets are costumed and paraded through town from Commercial Street. Entry applications are available at Korrie’s Kozy Kennels and Pet Salon, The French Door and The Lamp Lighter. Entry fee is $10. There will be 1-3 place prizes.

A vintage photo booth will be on the festival grounds. “We play on the idea of vintage because Franklin has that sort of appeal,” Wiltz said. “That’s why we are.”

Arts, crafts and food vendors are, of course, slated to be on hand.

The Teche Growers Association will hold sugar cane presentations near the former Blevin’s Building.

The band schedule is:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: 5 O’Clock Shadows

12-2 p.m. – Flashback

2-4 p.m. – Aud Yo

4-6 p.m. – Old Soul

There is no admission to the festival; some activities may require a small fee. Proceeds go into the festival fund.

St. Mary Landmarks Society is holding a Franklin Cemetery Tour from 1-4 p.m., with live actors portraying local citizens of the past.

Tickets are $10, and may be purchased at Chic and Shabby and the Shadowlawn House.