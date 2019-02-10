FVFD scholarship available

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department has established a scholarship fund in memory of late, long-time fire department member E. Louis Boudreaux.

“Louis was a 20-year member of the fire department,” Chief Chuck Bourgeois said, “and he left a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with.”

The $500 scholarship is open to all seniors enrolled in the public and private schools of St. Mary Parish for studies in fire, emergency medical, nursing or related medical fields. Applications can be obtained from the local high school guidance counselor.

The submission deadline is April 10.

Franklin Volunteer Firefighter’s President Toddy Boudreaux added, “We are proud to maintain the legacy of Louis Boudreaux where the Franklin Volunteer Firefighters will invest in a child’s education in his honor.”

For additional information, contact the Franklin Fire Department at 828-6328.