FSHS plant sale set Saturday

Franklin Future Farmers of America will celebrate the grand opening of its plant sale on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The plant sale will continue on weekdays from 1 – 5 p.m. until all plants have been sold. The sale will take place at their greenhouse on the school’s campus. Students enrolled in Agriscience courses at Franklin High School learned propagation procedures, as well as horticultural business applications, while producing these plants. All profits will benefit Franklin High School’s Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter. Types of plants available include annual bedding plants, vegetable starters and hanging baskets. The school is at 1401 Cynthia St. in Franklin.